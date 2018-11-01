Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police shoot suspected carjacker accused of beating victim

November 1, 2018 8:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot one of four men believed to be involved in the armed carjacking and severe beating of a senior citizen at a Florida car wash.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Director of Investigations Ron Leandvay said during a Thursday morning news conference that the suspects beat the man and took his truck Wednesday night.

Officers spotted the truck a short time later and tried to stop it but the suspects bailed out.

Leandvay says an officer chased one man onto the third floor landing of an apartment building and shot him after he failed to comply with commands.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Leandvay says the victim’s property was found inside the suspect’s pocket. Police detained two other men and another is still at large.

The carjacking victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad