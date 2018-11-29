Listen Live Sports

Proposed constitutional amendment would change redistricting

November 29, 2018 5:37 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An independent commission rather than the General Assembly would redraw Virginia’s state legislative districts after the 2020 census under a constitutional amendment proposed by a nonpartisan group.

OneVirginia2021 is opposed to what it considers the gerrymandering that occurs when Virginia’s lawmakers take the lead in drawing their own legislative districts. On Thursday, the group unveiled a proposal to amend Virginia’s constitution so an independent commission would draw the districts rather than the legislature.

Advocates say the amendment must pass the legislature in the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions and a statewide referendum to be in place in time for the required redistricting in 2021.

Virginia’s legislative districts have drawn judicial scrutiny for packing excessive numbers of African-American voters into a small number of districts, diluting their influence in surrounding districts.

