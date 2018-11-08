Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Record soybean harvest expected amid continued trade dispute

November 8, 2018 4:59 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says farmers are expected to harvest the largest soybean crop on record but must deal with a constricted market in which to sell the crop because of President Donald Trump’s tariff battle with China.

In its latest update released Thursday, the USDA places the expected soybean harvest at 4.6 billion bushels, the largest ever.

Illinois leads soybean production with 688 million bushels and Iowa is second.

Selling soybeans to China has nearly halted with the tariff dispute resulting in a growing stockpile and the lowest prices for farmers in more than a decade.

Corn production is estimated at 14.6 billion bushels, the second largest crop on record.

Iowa remains the nation’s leading corn producer with an expected 2.5 billion bushels.

