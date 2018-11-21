Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

GOP incumbent keeps lead in Georgia congressional recount

November 21, 2018 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux has conceded to GOP Rep. Rob Woodall after a recount in the race for his suburban Atlanta congressional seat

Bourdeaux said Wednesday that 433 votes separated her and Woodall after the recount. Initial results certified Saturday showed Woodall leading by 419 votes.

The Georgia secretary of state’s office said that Gwinnett County has re-certified results, with Woodall gaining nine votes and Bourdeaux gaining one. It said that Forsyth County has not yet recertified, but unofficial results there show Woodall gaining four votes and Bourdeaux losing two.

Woodall has represented the 7th District since 2011. Before this year, he won each of his elections with at least 60 percent of the vote.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bourdeaux capitalized on voter disaffection with President Donald Trump and demographic shifts that have made Atlanta’s suburbs less white.

Democrats have picked up 38 House seats to gain control of the chamber.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission