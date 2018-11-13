Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Report: Putin’s friend set to win lucrative new contract

November 13, 2018 6:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A report says President Vladimir Putin’s childhood friend is set to win a massive seaport contract.

Respected business daily Kommersant reported Tuesday the firms controlled by Arkady Rotenberg are positioned to win the contract for a new cargo port on the Taman Peninsula. It cited officials familiar with the talks.

Earlier this year, Rotenberg’s company, Gazstroymontazh, completed a $3.5 billion project to build the much-anticipated 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge linking southern Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The contract for the port, which is just southeast of the new bridge, would allow Rotenberg’s companies to use the expensive equipment leased for the bridge project. The port contract is estimated at nearly $1 billion.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rotenberg is Putin’s friend since both started practicing judo as teenagers in the 1960s.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation