Richmond police chief to retire after 4 years on the job

November 13, 2018 3:40 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond’s police chief has announced that he will retire at the end of this year.

Chief Alfred Durham has headed the police department for nearly four years. The 55-year-old Durham said in a news release Tuesday that he wants to spend more time with his family.

Durham has had a career in law enforcement for more than three decades, beginning in 1987 with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. He retired as second in command in 2014.

Durham served as the Richmond police department’s chief of staff from 2005 to 2007. He returned to Richmond in late 2014 as deputy chief of administrative services. Four months later, he was named police chief.

His retirement becomes effective Dec. 31.

The city plans a national search for a new chief.

