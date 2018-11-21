Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Romania agrees to support EU migration reforms

November 21, 2018 8:28 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s government has agreed to back EU reforms to overhaul the bloc’s migration system, a top European Union official said Wednesday.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said that Romanian Premier Viorica Dancila had promised to support seven proposals on migration that would reform the Dublin Regulation, the EU’s current asylum system.

Under that system, the majority of asylum applications have been submitted in Germany, Italy and France, causing tensions among EU members.

The European Parliament initiated reforms this year aiming to more fairly distribute migrants among EU members and better police the EU’s external borders.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Romania’s support is important as it assumes the EU’s rotating presidency on Jan. 1. Tajani met Romanian officials in Bucharest ahead of that date to discuss its readiness.

At the end of a short statement, he said Romania should join the Schengen passport-free zone “as soon as possible.”

EU members Romania and Bulgaria aren’t members of the 26-nation area due to concerns about corruption and the rule of law. Exclusion has frustrated many Romanians and is a politically sensitive issue.

“I think the moment has come to speed up … Schengen membership so we can safeguard our borders and increase security,” Tajani said.

Like other East European countries, Romania’s isn’t keen on increasing the relatively low number of migrants it takes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission