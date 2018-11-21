Romania: Candidate disqualified as anti-graft prosecutor

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president says he won’t appoint a regional prosecutor to the post of chief anti-corruption prosecutor because legal issues disqualify her for the job.

After a background check, President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday rejected the nomination of Adina Florea, the government’s choice to head the National Anti-Corruption Directorate.

Without pinpointing the reason for the rejection, a statement from the president’s office referred to a law banning individuals from being senior prosecutors if they collaborated with the Communist-era Securitate secret police or “have a personal interest that could influence (their) objectivity and impartiality.”

Florea declined to comment on the decision.

Advertisement

The post became vacant after Laura Codruta Kovesi was fired in July for allegations of mismanagement. She was praised internationally and by many Romanians for tackling high-level graft.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.