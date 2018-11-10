Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Romanian minister planning country’s EU presidency resigns

November 10, 2018 12:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian officials say the government minister tasked with preparing the country to take over the European Union’s rotating presidency on Jan. 1 has resigned.

Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said European Affairs Minister Victor Negrescu stepped down Friday. National news agency Agerpres quoted Negrescu on Saturday saying he didn’t want to comment.

European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb confirmed the resignation. Plumb says members of the party that leads Romania’s coalition government were dissatisfied with Negrescu’s performance in building good relations within the EU’s executive branch.

Negrescu is considered a moderate within the left-wing Social Democracy Party.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The EU and the U.S. have criticized a government-initiated judicial overhaul as undermining the fight against corruption in Romania.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline