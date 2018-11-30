Listen Live Sports

Romanian president calls for a democratic, European country

November 30, 2018 3:02 pm
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has called on citizens to build a “democratic and European” future for the country on the eve of its centenary.

Klaus Iohannis spoke Friday evening at a reception attended by ministers and former presidents to mark 100 years since Romania became a modern-day state. He appealed for democracy and the rule of law to be strengthened, a pointed remark apparently aimed at the ruling Social Democrats, who have embarked on a judicial overhaul that critics say will undermine the fight against government corruption.

Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea, who can’t be premier due to a corruption conviction, didn’t attend.

Iohannis said Romania’s freedom had been won with sacrifices made by soldiers during the two World Wars, by the victims of the communist era and by people who died during Romania’s 1989 anti-communist uprising.

