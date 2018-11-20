Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Rome police evict, plan to demolish alleged mobsters’ homes

November 20, 2018 7:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Rome city officials have sent in 600 police officers to evict a purported crime family from eight villas that were allegedly built without authorization decades ago.

Mayor Virginia Raggi called the evictions and planned demolition of the Casamonica family villas an “historic” day showing Rome was bringing legality back to the area.

Raggi was at the scene Tuesday after police stormed the homes, some of which featured life-sized porcelain statues of leopards and gilded horses.

She accused the Casamonicas of replacing public authorities in the area and of “terrorizing” honest Romans.

Advertisement

The Casamonica clan made headlines in 2015 when it staged an elaborate, Hollywood-style funeral for its boss, complete with a horse-drawn carriage, flower petals tossed from a helicopter and the theme music from “The Godfather” playing outside the church.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference