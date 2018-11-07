Listen Live Sports

Rwanda seeks to jail opposition figure for 22 years

November 7, 2018 12:36 pm
 
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan prosecutors want a former presidential candidate jailed for 22 years if she is convicted of forgery and insurrection charges.

Diane Rwigara made an appearance in court Wednesday in the capital, Kigali, as the prosecutors made their case. The court will make its ruling on Dec. 6.

Rwigara was given bail in October after more than a year behind bars on charges she has denounced as politically motivated after her outspoken challenge of one of Africa’s most prominent leaders.

The U.S.-educated activist has criticized President Paul Kagame’s human rights record and accused him of stifling dissent after she tried to run against him last year.

Rwigara was disqualified from running because the government said she lacked enough supporting signatures and had forged some of them. She denied wrongdoing.

