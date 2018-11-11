Listen Live Sports

Schumer: FAA too slow tackling airline seat size concerns

November 11, 2018 2:02 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat says the Federal Aviation Administration isn’t moving fast enough to roll out a plan to stop airlines from shrinking passengers’ seats.

Sen. Charles Schumer says federal officials should be doing more to comply with a law to establish minimum seat size standards for airplanes.

The law, part of a reauthorization bill passed in September, requires the FAA to set the seat-size guidelines. It gives the FAA a year to tackle shrinking seats and give an opportunity for the public to weigh in.

But the New York Democrat says the FAA must move faster. He says the agency hasn’t established a plan to “rein in” shrinking seats. The FAA said it “is working to address the provision in the reauthorization bill.”

