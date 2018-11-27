Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sheriff: Knife-wielding woman killed by Tennessee officer

November 27, 2018 3:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a knife-wielding woman shot by a Tennessee police officer has died.

Authorities say Knoxville police officer James Gadd shot 49-year-old Sierra McCouley out of fear for his life Monday afternoon. Gadd was not wounded.

In a statement Tuesday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said McCouley died at a hospital from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office says officers found McCouley standing naked in a street with a military-style knife after receiving a call about a woman who had cut herself and another person. The other person’s injuries were not described as life-threatening.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The statement says Gadd fired gunshots in self-defense because the interaction between McCouley and officers escalated. It says Gadd has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The statement does not indicate the races of those involved.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House