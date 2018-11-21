Listen Live Sports

Sheriff supports armed teachers to stop school shooters

November 21, 2018 10:12 am
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The sheriff leading the state commission investigating Florida’s high school massacre says he now believes trained teachers should have access to guns to stop shooters.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he will ask the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission to recommend state law be changed so teachers can be armed.

They would undergo background checks and extensive training.

It’s a proposal that both the state teachers union and PTA oppose. They say more guns on campus will make schools less safe.

The state created the commission after the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead. It will file a report by Jan. 1 to state officials recommending changes to prevent future school massacres.

