Soldier from Washington state killed in Afghanistan

November 25, 2018 1:17 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Department of Defense officials say a 25-year-old soldier from Leavenworth, Washington, was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan.

Army Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso died Saturday in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Loren Bymer said Sunday that Jasso was wounded by small arms fire and was immediately treated and evacuated to the nearest medical treatment facility, where he died of his wounds.

The incident is under investigation.

Jasso was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

He was on his third deployment to Afghanistan after enlisting in the Army in 2012.

Lt. Col. Rob McChrystal, Commander 2nd Battalion, said Jasso was a humble professional who will be deeply missed.

