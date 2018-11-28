South Korea sends insecticide to North to save pine trees

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has sent about 50 tons of insecticide to North Korea to help stop a pine tree disease from spreading.

Thursday’s move was the latest in a series of goodwill gestures between the rival Koreas to improve relations amid larger negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang to resolve the nuclear standoff.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry says trucks carrying the chemicals crossed the border and unloaded them at the North Korean border town of Kaesong.

South Korean forestry officials are also visiting the North to discuss ways to jointly fight the disease that is common in pine forests in the Korean Peninsula.

It is caused by parasitic roundworms dispersed by beetles and the infected trees will wilt and die.

