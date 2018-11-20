Listen Live Sports

Steyer planning return trip to early-voting South Carolina

November 20, 2018 10:00 am
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — California billionaire Tom Steyer is making more moves toward launching a potential 2020 presidential bid.

The wealthy investor said in a news release Tuesday that he’s planning to return to early-voting South Carolina next month for an event in Charleston.

Steyer says he plans to talk about the importance of equal voting. That’s one of what he calls the five fundamental rights for which Democrats should advocate ahead of the next presidential election.

On Tuesday, Steyer said he would put a full-page ad in USA Today and Gannett newspapers across the country to outline those five rights, which also include clean air and water, health, the right to learn and a living wage.

Steyer has already made several trips to South Carolina, home to the first-in-the-South primary.

