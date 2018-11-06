Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Susan B. Anthony’s grave decorated with ‘I Voted’ stickers

November 6, 2018 7:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Voters showed up by the dozens to put their “I Voted” stickers on the headstone of Susan B. Anthony, an Election Day ritual that pays homage to the voting rights pioneer.

Deborah L. Hughes, President and CEO of National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, said there were already a few dozen stickers decorating the gravesite by the time she arrived around 10 a.m. Images of the headstone covered in voting stickers quickly became widely shared on social media.

Jessica Crane drove 40 minutes to add her sticker to celebrate “everything we have accomplished and have yet to accomplish.”

Visiting Anthony’s gravesite on Election Day has become a popular ritual in recent years. Hughes said thousands turned out in 2016 for the presidential matchup between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history