The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Tennessee House elects 1st African-American minority leader

November 26, 2018 11:46 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Democrats have elected the chamber’s first African-American minority leader.

Democrats chose Rep. Karen Camper of Memphis during leadership elections Sunday. She replaces former Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh of Ripley, who left the Legislature in an unsuccessful bid for governor.

The next legislative session begins in January.

In a news release, Camper pledged to bring aggressive leadership to advance legislation on Democratic agenda items, including quality health care and economic opportunities for all Tennesseans.

Republicans maintained a supermajority in the Legislature during the November elections. Democrats gained one seat in the House and made no inroads in the Senate.

Rep. Mike Stewart of Nashville will remain Democratic caucus chairman.

Republicans have nominated Majority Leader Glen Casada as the next speaker.

