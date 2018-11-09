Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Terwilliger formally installed as US attorney in Virginia

November 9, 2018 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia has been officially sworn in after a ceremony that drew Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, among others.

G. Zachary Terwilliger’s installation ceremony Friday follows his Senate confirmation in August.

The Alexandria-based post is considered a prestigious one; the district often handles high-profile terrorism and national security cases.

Previously, Terwilliger served as a top adviser to Rosenstein. In his remarks, Terwilliger noted he also helped shepherd Rosenstein’s confirmation through the Senate last year.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Terwilliger drew laughs as he noted that Rosenstein, now a lightning rod for critics of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, was confirmed easily. He compared quarterbacking Rosenstein’s confirmation to “being the Maytag repairman. Back then everybody loved Rod.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline