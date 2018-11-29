The Latest: France’s Macron honors dictatorship victims

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Latest on the Group of 20 summit in Argentina (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is taking a stance against resurgent authoritarianism by honoring victims of Argentina’s dictatorship before meeting other world leaders at the Group of 20 summit.

At the Memory Park in Buenos Aires, Macron and his wife Brigitte talked with families of those who “disappeared” during the 1976-1983 dictatorship. One man lost his parents, brother and sister. An elderly mother described losing her son and daughter, but said she’s “still fighting.”

The Macrons then tossed flowers into the Rio de la Plata river, where some victims’ remains were later discovered. Earlier, he visited the Plaza de Mayo, an epicenter of resistance and gathering place for mothers and grandmothers of the disappeared.

It was a political gesture as much as a memorial moment. Macron has pushed back against rising authoritarian tendencies in Europe, and stressed earlier Thursday the importance of “values of liberty” as he met with Argentinian President Mauricio Macri.

The two will join other leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit Friday.

2:15 p.m.

France’s president is calling for international involvement in the investigations into the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, as the death threatens to cloud discussions at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri says the killing will be “on the table” during bilateral meetings at the G-20 Friday and Saturday and possibly during the broader meetings with heads of the 20 leading world economies.

Speaking alongside Macri, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that he wants European leaders to discuss it at a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20.

He said he wants to “associate members of the international community” to the investigations, without elaborating.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is among the leaders at the G-20. The kingdom has denied accusations that he played a role in the killing at the country’s consulate in Istanbul.

