The Latest: Hogan wins re-election as Maryland governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the general election in Maryland (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Larry Hogan has become the first Republican governor to win re-election in Maryland since 1954 by beating Democrat Ben Jealous.

Hogan’s victory Tuesday makes him only the second Republican governor to win two terms in Maryland’s history. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in the state.

Advertisement

Hogan has maintained a moderate political course, advocating lower taxes and fiscal responsibility. He has emphasized bipartisanship at a time of deep partisan division in the nation’s capital nearby. He also kept his distance from President Donald Trump, who is unpopular in Maryland.

Hogan won an upset victory four years ago using public campaign finance funds. This time, he held a large fundraising edge over Jealous that enabled him to out-advertise his opponent.

___

8:05 p.m.

The popular and well-funded Ben Cardin has won a third term representing Maryland in the U.S. Senate.

The heavily-favored Democrat took victory in Tuesday’s election over GOP challenger Tony Campbell and unaffiliated candidate Neal Simon.

Political analysts had forecast that Cardin would cruise to re-election for more reasons than his campaign war chest — last reported at roughly $3 million.

He has major name recognition in Maryland, serving 20 years in the U.S. House before becoming a senator in 2006.

His national profile has only grown during the Trump administration. The 75-year-old Cardin is the lead Democrat on the Senate Small Business Committee.

___

4 p.m.

After a rainy Election Day morning, officials are reporting low turnout at polls around Maryland.

State Elections Administrator Linda Lamone said Tuesday afternoon that election workers are reporting turnout numbers around 10 percent in some parts of the state. Lamone says she hopes “with the rain stopping things will pick up” in the later part of the day.

She says Baltimore city and Montgomery County are reporting 10 percent turnout and Prince George’s County is reporting 12 percent turnout.

Lamone had not heard of any serious problems at polls. She says there were some power outages, but power companies were good about resolving those quickly.

____

10:30 a.m.

Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots on a rainy Election Day in Maryland.

Wayne Jacobson, a 53-year-old Democrat, said President Donald Trump motivated him “to get out and vote in general,” in Silver Spring on Tuesday. But the high school government teacher says “state-level things,” including education, mostly guided his choices.

Linda Lamone, the state’s elections administrator, said midmorning that officials haven’t heard of any serious problems at the polls.

Maryland voters are choosing a governor, a U.S. senator and eight U.S. House seats, as well as 188 state legislators.

Larry Hogan is seeking to become the first Republican governor re-elected in Maryland since 1954 in the state’s highest profile contest on Tuesday. He is being challenged by Democrat Ben Jealous, who would be Maryland’s first black governor.

____

12:30 a.m.

Maryland voters are choosing a governor, a U.S. senator and eight U.S. House seats, as well as 188 state legislators.

Larry Hogan is seeking to become the first Republican governor re-elected in Maryland since 1954 in the state’s highest profile contest on Tuesday. He is being challenged by Democrat Ben Jealous, who would be Maryland’s first black governor.

At the statehouse, the focus will be on whether Republicans can win five seats to break a supermajority held by Democrats. That would have a considerable impact on state government in Maryland, if Hogan wins, because Democrats would not be able to override his vetoes.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, is seeking his third term. He’s is being challenged by Republican Tony Campbell and Neal Simon, an unaffiliated candidate.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.