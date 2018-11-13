Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Ocasio-Cortez speaks at Pelosi’s office protest

November 13, 2018 12:36 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on new members of Congress (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has joined about 200 climate-change activists as they stage a protest at the office of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Protesters are calling on Democratic leaders to put forward a “Green New Deal” that includes a swift transition to 100 percent renewable energy in line with findings of a recent report on climate change by United Nations. Some protesters were being arrested Tuesday after refusing to leave a hallway outside Pelosi’s office.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, who is set to become the youngest member of Congress in January, addressed the group briefly before arrests were made.

Pelosi has pledged to reinstate a special committee on climate change after Democrats take control of the House. The California Democrat said in a statement that she welcomes the activists.

__

12:35 a.m.

The House’s historic incoming class of lawmakers is getting lessons on the basics of Capitol Hill.

It’s orientation week, which means newly elected Democrats and Republicans are streaming into Washington flush with victory and, at least for the Democrats who will control the House, ready to take on President Donald Trump.

But first, the House lawmakers-in-waiting are being schooled beginning Tuesday on such matters as hiring and making their offices run smoothly.

They will take their official photos, meet colleagues and take what could prove to be the toughest vote of their early careers — electing their leadership.

Eight years of House Republican control ended with last week’s elections. Democrats gained at least 32 seats and the majority.

