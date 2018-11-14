Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Trump could return to Mississippi for senator

November 14, 2018 8:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on a U.S. Senate special election runoff in Mississippi (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump might return to Mississippi to campaign for a Republican U.S. senator who’s facing a Democrat in a runoff.

The White House is looking at holding a rally in Mississippi before the Nov. 27 runoff, but plans were still not definite on Wednesday. That’s according to a person with knowledge of White House thinking who is not authorized to speak publicly.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Mike Espy, who is a former U.S. agriculture secretary.

Trump endorsed Hyde-Smith in August, and she appeared with him at a rally in early October in northern Mississippi.

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith as a temporary successor to longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired in April. The runoff winner gets the final two years of a term Cochran started.

____

4:28 p.m.

A black Democratic challenger says a white Republican U.S. senator from Mississippi needs to fully explain her comment about a “public hanging.”

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith made the comment in a video that surfaced Sunday. She praised a cattle rancher at a Nov. 2 campaign event by saying: “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

Democrat Mike Espy said Wednesday in Jackson that Hyde-Smith’s comment was “hurtful and harmful.”

Mississippi has a history of racially motivated lynchings.

Hyde-Smith has said she used an “exaggerated expression of regard” for a supporter. She would not answer reporters’ repeated questions about it Monday in Mississippi.

Hyde-Smith and Espy are competing in a Nov. 27 runoff, with the winner getting the final two years of a term.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated