The Latest: Turkey, beef tenderloin top Trump’s holiday menu

By The Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The lengthy menu includes a carving station with turkey and all the trimmings, as well as beef tenderloin, lamb and salmon.

There’s also Chilean Sea bass, Red Snapper, Braised short ribs and sides including whipped potatoes, sweet potatoes and traditional stuffing.

There’s a salad bar with various kinds of salads, as well as deviled eggs, duck prosciutto and melon.

And there’s a chilled seafood display with local favorites, including Florida stone crab, oysters, jumbo shrimp, and clams.

Trump is spending his Thanksgiving in Florida, where he’s kicking off the Palm Beach winter season.

Trump earlier made a call to troops deployed overseas and visited a local coast guard station. He also spent time at his nearby golf course.

5:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump struck an unusually political tone with his Thanksgiving Day call to service members deployed overseas.

As the president wished members of the five military branches a happy holiday, he also complained about the court system, trade issues and migrants heading to the southern border of the U.S.

The president also told the troops that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.

Trump is spending the Thanksgiving holiday at his private club in south Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

In remarks to reporters, the president continued to warn of caravans of Central American migrants that have been making their way toward the U.S. He threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico for an undisclosed period if his administration determines Mexico has lost “control” on its side.

12:01 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he plans to interview potential staff replacements while he’s in Florida for a Thanksgiving break.

Trump would not say Thursday which positions he was interviewing people for, but Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen (KEER’-sten) Nielsen and chief of staff John Kelly are considered among the most vulnerable in the administration.

Trump has said he’s generally happy with his cabinet but expects to make several additional changes. Trump demanded and received Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ resignation immediately after the midterm elections.

Trump was speaking to reporters after a Thanksgiving telephone conference with troops deployed abroad. He told the troops, “Your courage truly inspires us.”

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is threatening to close the U.S. border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines that its southern ally has lost “control” on its side.

Trump is citing the situation involving migrants camped in Tijuana, Mexico, after traveling in a caravan to reach the United States.

Trump calls it “a really bad situation” there and says that “if we find that it’s incontrollable,” then “we will close entry into the country for period of time until we can get it under control. The whole border.”

The president also says he’s given American troops at the border the “OK” to use lethal force against migrants “if they have to.”

Trump tells reporters: “I hope they don’t have to,” but he says, “I have no choice” because “you’re dealing with rough people.”

10:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has delivered a Thanksgiving message to American service members on duty around the world, telling them by telephone, “Your courage truly inspires us.”

Trump told members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard that he and first lady Melania Trump wanted to express their “profound gratitude.”

Trump is spending his holiday in Palm Beach, Florida, at his private Mar-a-Lago club again this year.

He started Thursday morning tweeting as part of his extraordinary public dispute with Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump is warning of “bedlam, chaos, injury and death” if the courts block his efforts to overhaul the nation’s immigration laws.

9:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump will be speaking to troops deployed across the world by teleconference as he celebrates Thanksgiving.

Trump also is tweeting that he’ll be going to “see our Coast Guard patriots & to thank them for the great job they have been doing, especially with the hurricanes.”

Trump is spending his Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Florida, at his private Mar-a-Lago club again this year.

He started Thursday morning tweeting, including warning of “bedlam, chaos, injury and death” if the courts block his efforts to overhaul the nation’s immigration laws.

