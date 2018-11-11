Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Thousands protest cancellation of new Mexico City airport

November 11, 2018 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in Mexico City in opposition to President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plans to cancel a new $13 billion airport for the capital.

Marchers dismissed the referendum that led to the cancellation as unconstitutional and compared Lopez Obrador to Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Last month, 70 percent of participants voted against continuing the project, which Lopez Obrador has criticized as too costly. Just over 1 million people voted.

Critics quickly dismissed Sunday’s demonstration as the “Fifi march” on social media. Lopez Obrador had taken to calling frivolous things “fifi.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Many of the marchers appeared to be of a social class seldom seen marching in the capital’s streets.

The new airport is already about one-third completed. Lopez Obrador takes office Dec. 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address