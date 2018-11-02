Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Time on retreat this weekend in US with standard time return

November 2, 2018 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time marches ahead, usually. It’s in retreat this weekend in the United States.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and standard time returns for most people across the country. It means an extra hour of sleep, perchance to dream, for one night.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness comes sooner in the evening.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so no need to change the clocks in those places.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

___

Online:

Time change rules: http://tinyurl.com/j9t8ybe

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad