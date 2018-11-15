Listen Live Sports

Tiny Rhode Island polling place saw 1 voter after all

November 15, 2018 10:42 am
 
< a min read
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A polling place that Rhode Island elections officials initially said did not get a single voter during the midterm elections did get one voter after all.

Precinct 2807 in Providence has just 14 registered voters.

The state Board of Elections website for days showed that none of them cast a ballot Nov. 6.

But a city spokesman tells the Providence Journal the polling station warden was in the process of shutting down the machine when a voter showed. As happens with all votes not counted by a machine, the ballot was placed in an envelope and delivered to the Board of Elections to be manually counted.

That lone voter chose all Democrats and approved all three statewide ballot questions.

Four people cast ballots in the precinct in the 2016 presidential election.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

