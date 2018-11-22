Today in History

Today is Thursday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2018. There are 39 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded; a suspect, Lee Harvey Oswald, was arrested; Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.

On this date:

In 1906, the “S-O-S” distress signal was adopted at the International Radio Telegraphic Convention in Berlin.

In 1914, the First Battle of Ypres (EE’-pruh) during World War I ended with an Allied victory against Germany.

In 1935, a flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda, California, carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek (chang ky-shehk) met in Cairo to discuss measures for defeating Japan. Lyricist Lorenz Hart died in New York at age 48.

In 1954, the Humane Society of the United States was incorporated as the National Humane Society.

In 1955, comic Shemp Howard of “Three Stooges” fame died in Hollywood at age 60.

In 1965, the musical “Man of La Mancha” opened on Broadway.

In 1967, the U.N. Security Council approved Resolution 242, which called for Israel to withdraw from territories it had captured the previous June, and implicitly called on adversaries to recognize Israel’s right to exist.

In 1975, Juan Carlos was proclaimed King of Spain.

In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win re-election of the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.

In 1995, acting swiftly to boost the Balkan peace accord, the U-N Security Council suspended economic sanctions against Serbia and eased the arms embargo against the states of the former Yugoslavia.

Ten years ago: In the weekly Democratic radio address, President-elect Barack Obama promoted an economic plan he said would provide 2.5 million jobs, although his spokesman later clarified that the plan would “save and create” that many jobs. President George W. Bush snared fresh international support on the economy and North Korea at a Pacific Rim economic summit in Peru.

Five years ago: On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the city of Dallas paused to honor the fallen leader.

One year ago: A former confidant of ousted leader Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, returned to Zimbabwe to become the next president a day after Mugabe resigned; he promised a “new, unfolding democracy.” North Korea said the U.S. decision to list the country as a state sponsor of terrorism was a “serious provocation” that justified its development of nuclear weapons. Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, accused of molesting at least 125 girls and young women while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault. Ratko Mladic, the Bosnian Serb general whose forces carried out the worst massacre in Europe since World War II, was convicted of genocide and other crimes by the United Nations’ Yugoslav war crimes tribunal and sentenced to life behind bars.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Michael Callan is 83. Actor Allen Garfield is 79. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 78. Actor Tom Conti is 77. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 77. Astronaut Guion Bluford is 76. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 75. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 68. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 68. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 68. Actress Lin Tucci is 67. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 62. Actor Richard Kind is 62. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 60. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 60. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 57. Actor Winsor Harmon is 55. Actor-turned-producer Brian Robbins is 55. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 54. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 52. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 52. Actor Michael K. Williams is 52. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 51. Actress Sidse (SIH’-sa) Babett Knudsen is 50. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 48. Actor Josh Cooke is 39. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 35. Actress Scarlett Johansson is 34. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 30. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 29. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 29. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 24. Actress Mackenzie Lintz is 22.

Thought for Today: “Nothing great will ever be achieved without great men, and men are great only if they are determined to be so.” — Charles de Gaulle (born this date in 1890, died 1970).

