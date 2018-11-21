Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Top Israeli minister: Trump wasting his time with peace plan

November 21, 2018 8:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — A top Israeli Cabinet minister says President Donald Trump is wasting his time trying to push for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked says that reaching peace is currently impossible and that Trump should focus his energy elsewhere until the Palestinians are ready to compromise.

Shaked spoke at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Wednesday.

She says: “I think, personally, it is a waste of time.”

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The U.S. is preparing to release its long-anticipated Mideast peace plan, which Trump calls the “Deal of the Century.”

Trump’s Mideast team, headed by his adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been working on a peace proposal for months but hasn’t said when it will be released. The Palestinians consider the plan a non-starter, accusing Trump of being unfairly biased toward Israel.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission