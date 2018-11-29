Listen Live Sports

Trump asks RNC chair McDaniel to stay in job through 2020

November 29, 2018 8:00 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has asked Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to stay in the job through the 2020 election.

Trump is tweeting praise for McDaniel, saying she “oversaw history defying gains in the Senate and unprecedented fundraising strength.”

Republicans gained two Senate seats in this month’s midterm elections, but Democrats took control of the House.

It is unusual for a sitting president to add Senate seats in his first midterm election. But the Senate landscape in 2018 was difficult for Democrats, who were defending 10 seats in states Trump carried just two years ago.

Trump says he asked McDaniel to serve through 2020 “because there is no one better for the job!”

