The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Trump attends Kavanaugh ceremony at Supreme Court

November 8, 2018 10:28 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has visited the Supreme Court for the ceremonial swearing-in of new Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The president and first lady Melania Trump also met privately with the justices before Thursday’s brief courtroom ceremony.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker took part in the ceremony for an invitation-only crowd that included Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, retired Justice Anthony Kennedy and many of Kavanaugh’s former colleagues. Among them was Judge Merrick Garland, whose high court nomination McConnell blocked in 2016.

Kavanaugh was nominated to take Kennedy’s seat and confirmed last month amid allegations he sexually assaulted a woman decades ago. Kavanaugh denied it.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath Kavanaugh took when he was officially sworn in October.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, hospitalized with fractured ribs, was absent.

