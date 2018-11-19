Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Trump draws criticism for faulting war hero on bin Laden

November 19, 2018 5:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is drawing heavy criticism for faulting a war hero for not capturing al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden sooner.

Trump took shots at retired Adm. William McRaven in a Fox News interview Sunday in which he also asserted that the former Navy SEAL was a “backer” of Trump’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton.

McRaven was commander of the secretive Joint Special Operations Command when a team of Navy SEALs flew into Pakistan from Afghanistan in May 2011 and killed bin Laden.

Leon Panetta, who was CIA director during the bin Laden raid, said Trump owed an apology to McRaven and to all of those in the military and intelligence agencies who played a role in tracking down the al-Qaida leader and carrying out the risky raid.

