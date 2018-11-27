Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump energy nominee clears hurdle after fossil-fuel remarks

November 27, 2018 11:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has approved the Trump administration’s nominee for the top federal energy board after a video surfaced showing him declaring that renewable energy “screws up” the nation’s electrical grid.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 13-10 for Bernard McNamee’s nomination to the Federal Energy Regulation Commission.

McNamee had worked on a stalled Trump administration effort to bail out struggling coal plants.

In the video, McNamee declares that fossil fuels and nuclear energy “keep the lights on.” The video also showed him saying renewable fuel “screws up … the physics of the grid” providing the nation’s electricity.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Members of the committee expressed concern about the video. Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she still believes McNamee can be objective.

The nomination now goes to the full Senate.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House