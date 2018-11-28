Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump judicial nominee clears hurdle after Pence breaks tie

November 28, 2018 2:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Donald Trump’s nominees has cleared an important hurdle to filling the nation’s longest judicial vacancy, but it took a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.

Democratic lawmakers, urged on by the NAACP and the Congressional Black Caucus, have been fighting Thomas Farr’s confirmation to serve as a district court judge in North Carolina.

The Democrats say that Farr, as an attorney hired by the state, defended racially gerrymandered congressional boundaries as well as a law that required photo identification to vote. The courts ruled against both measures.

Republicans are backing Farr and they’ve used their majority to limit debate on his nomination.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s test vote was 50-50 before Pence broke the tie.

Senators are likely to confirm Farr on Thursday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia