Trump says time for action on ‘the Wall,’ visits golf course

November 23, 2018 12:27 pm
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump was back at his West Palm Beach golf course on another sunny Florida day.

Trump began his Friday on Twitter, saying Democrats and Republicans “MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall.”

He says it’s “time for action,” even though the idea is opposed by many Democrats, who recently won control of the House.

Trump also is calling on Congress to pass criminal justice reform legislation. He says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer “have a real chance to do something so badly needed in our country.”

Trump initially tweeted the wrong Twitter account for Schumer, tagging a Schumer fan instead of the senator. The president corrected the error several hours later.

