Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to meet with several tech CEOs amid rising tensions

November 29, 2018 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will meet with top executives from Google, Microsoft, Oracle and Qualcomm next week during a White House roundtable that could touch upon some the sticking points in the increasingly prickly relationship between his administration and the technology industry.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz and Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf all plan to attend the Dec. 6 meeting. The White House had said in late September that Pichai had been invited to a tech roundtable without specifying when it would be held or who else would be asked to come.

The meeting is being held the day after Pichai is scheduled to testify before a House committee.

Some of Trump’s policies on trade and immigration have antagonized the tech industry.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor