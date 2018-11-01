Listen Live Sports

Trump to receive election security briefing before midterms

November 1, 2018 11:15 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to receive his final briefing on election security Thursday before polls close next Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump asked for a “status update on the security and integrity of Tuesday’s election.”

Sanders says top homeland security and intelligence officials will be present, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen (KEER’-sten) Nielsen and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

The Justice Department last month charged the first person, a Russian national, with attempting to interfere in the 2018 midterm elections.

U.S. intelligence agencies also jointly asserted last month that Russia, China, Iran and other countries are engaged in continuous efforts to influence American policy and voters in the upcoming elections and beyond.

