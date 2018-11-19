Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump’s refugee director changing jobs

November 19, 2018 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Trump administration’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, which was criticized for its role overseeing shelters for unaccompanied immigrant minors, is leaving his post.

The Department of Health and Human Services says Scott Lloyd will move to a new role at the Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiatives.

Lloyd says in a statement he has “valued” time at the refugee office, but is excited to take on a new challenge.

Thousands of migrant children were forcibly separated from their parents under the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy. Trump signed an order ending the policy amid outcry, but the government struggled to reunite families.

Advertisement

Lloyd also argued that pregnant teens in his agency’s care had no right to abortions. A federal court disagreed.

The Daily Caller first reported the move.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team