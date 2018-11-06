Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK regulator says EU firms express transition interest

November 6, 2018 5:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s financial regulator says about 1,300 firms from the rest of the European Union have expressed interest in a proposal that would smooth the transition for their businesses if the U.K. leaves the bloc without an exit deal.

A top official at the Financial Conduct Authority, Nausicaa Delfas, says the proposal would allow firms based in the European Economic Area – the EU plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – to continue operating in Britain for up to three years while they seek full authorization under the new regulatory regime.

Delfas, in a speech delivered Monday, says “we are working to ensure a robust regulatory framework and a smooth and orderly transition for firms and their customers.”

While about 8,000 firms and funds trade in Britain, the level of interest at this stage is seen as positive and expected to grow.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Mariner works in the control tower aboard US navy ship

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated