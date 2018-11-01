Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks climb for third day

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving solidly higher in midday trading on Wall Street as major indexes extend a rebound into a third day.

Health care companies are rising as giant drug maker Pfizer gains 1.3 percent.

Advertisement

Chemicals maker DowDuPont also jumped after reporting a strong quarter. Industrial companies also regained some of their losses from the last few weeks.

The market is coming off its worst monthly performance in seven years, an October swoon that briefly erased the year’s gains.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.14 percent.

PRODUCTIVITY

US productivity growth slows to 2.2 percent rate in Q3

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in the third quarter. It marks a slowdown from the previous quarter but is still better than the weak gains seen for most of this nine-year expansion. Labor costs accelerated but still remained at a low level.

The Labor Department says the rise in productivity in the July-September period follows a 3 percent rate of gain in the second quarter, which had been the strongest increase in three years. Labor costs rose at a 1.2 percent rate after having fallen at a 1 percent rate in the second quarter.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been weak throughout the current recovery. Analysts have been unable to come up with definitive reasons for the slowdown.

CONSTRUCTION SPENDING

US construction spending flat in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September. It is the weakest showing since June, as an increase in home construction was offset by a slide in spending on government projects.

The Commerce Department says that the flat reading for September followed a 0.8 percent rise in August.

The strength last month was driven by a 0.6 percent increase in residential construction and a smaller 0.1 percent increase in nonresidential activity, which pushed this category to an all-time high. However, these gains were offset by a 0.9 percent drop in spending on government projects.

The increase in residential construction featured an 8.7 percent jump in apartment construction, which offset a 0.8 percent drop in single-family homes.

MORTGAGE RATES

US average mortgage rates ease; 30-year at 4.83 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week, in a quiet pause after weeks of market anxiety over rising interest rates.

Home borrowing rates still remain at their highest levels in more than seven years, dampening the outlook for prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages eased to an average 4.83 percent this week from 4.86 percent last week. A year ago, it stood at 3.94 percent.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 4.23 percent this week from 4.29 percent last week.

JOB MARKET-MORE ROOM TO RUN?

With employers eager to fill jobs, hiring could stay strong

WASHINGTON (AP) — Against the backdrop of next week’s midterm elections, the U.S. job market is the healthiest it’s been in at least two decades. And with another strong hiring report expected Friday, some barometers of the job market suggest that it has room to strengthen further.

Businesses, hungry for workers, are advertising a record number of openings. Companies in October added the most jobs in eight months, a private survey found. Pay has been picking up.

In the past year or so, as unemployment has dwindled to a now-49-year low, economists had been predicting that hiring would slow as the pool of jobless workers shrank. Yet so far that hasn’t happened. In fact, job growth has actually accelerated this year from 2017.

GAS EXPLOSIONS

Feds open criminal probe into natural gas explosions

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into the natural gas explosions and fires that rocked three communities north of Boston in September.

NiSource, the parent company of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, disclosed Thursday it is cooperating with a criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling’s office.

The Indiana-based utility made the disclosure in its quarterly financial disclosure report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

NiSource says it was served initial grand jury subpoenas on Sept. 24, shortly after the Sept. 13 incident that killed one person, injured 25 others and damaged or destroyed more than 130 structures across Lawrence, North Andover and Andover.

Lelling’s office declined to comment. A NiSource spokesman said the company is cooperating with all investigations and inquiries related to the incident.

HEALTH OVERHAUL-SIGN-UPS

Federal health care website up and running after slow start

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal website where consumers can sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act got off to a slow start Thursday on the first day of open enrollment.

But things seemed to be running normally at HealthCare.gov by about 9 a.m. EDT.

During the early morning, people accessing the site were directed to a screen that said work was underway. A recording at the HealthCare.gov call center conveyed a similar message.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said later that HealthCare.gov is open for business. The federal site serves 39 states.

With health care a major issue in the midterm elections, sign-up season under the Trump administration is getting close scrutiny.

Open enrollment ends Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1.

PACEMAKER DOCTOR

Kentucky doctor convicted of fraud sentenced to prison

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A doctor who implanted medically unnecessary pacemakers into dozens of patients and billed it to Medicare and Medicaid has been sentenced to 42 months in prison.

News outlets report U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove also ordered Dr. Anis Chalhoub to pay restitution of $257,515 and a $50,000 fine during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing in eastern Kentucky.

The Department of Justice said Chalhoub implanted dozens of unnecessary pacemakers in patients at St. Joseph London hospital between 2007 and 2011.

Chalhoub was convicted of federal health care fraud after a 12-day trial in April.

MALAYSIA-FINANCIER CHARGED

US charges Malaysian financier in money laundering scheme

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged a fugitive Malaysian financier in a money laundering and bribery scheme that pilfered billions of dollars from a Malaysian investment fund created to promote economic development in that country.

Prosecutors on Thursday announced a three-count indictment Low Taek Jho, who is also known as Jho Low.

In addition, they announced a guilty plea from a banker who admitted being part of the conspiracy, and the arrest in Malaysia of another banker.

The charges are the first arising from a global scandal over the epic corruption scandal at the state investment fund known as 1MDB.

GOOGLE WALKOUT

Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google employees around the world walked off the job Thursday in a protest against what they said is the tech company’s mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations against executives.

Employees staged walkouts at offices from Tokyo to Singapore to London. Hundreds protested outside Google’s office in New York, and others were expected to do so in California later in the day.

In Dublin, organizers used megaphones to address the crowd of men and women to express their support for victims of sexual harassment. Other workers shied away from the media spotlight, with people gathering instead indoors, in packed conference rooms or lobbies, to show their solidarity with abuse victims.

Protesters in New York carried signs with such messages as “Not OK Google” and the company’s one-time motto, “Don’t Be Evil.” Many employees outside Google’s New York offices cited job security in refusing to talk.

In an unsigned statement from organizers, sent from a company account, protesters called for an end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination. They also want Google to commit to ending pay inequity and to create a publicly disclosed sexual harassment report and a clearer process for reporting complaints.

AMAZON-TEACHING KIDS TO CODE

Amazon’s new goal: Teach 10 million kids a year to code

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon wants to get more kids thinking about become computer engineers.

The company launched a program Thursday that aims to teach more than 10 million students a year how to code. Amazon will pay for summer camps, teacher training and other initiatives that it says will benefit low-income kids and young adults who might not have learned to code otherwise. Amazon declined to put a price tag on the program, called Amazon Future Engineer.

Other companies have also committed cash toward bringing coding to schools, which could ultimately benefit the companies. There’s a shortage of computer engineers, and teaching students to code when they’re young will ensure a pipeline of future talent to hire. Amazon says it hopes some of the students who go through the program will work for the company.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.