Asian shares mixed on doubts over Chinese stimulus

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets were mixed today as traders wondered if the Chinese government could shore up its economy without weakening the yuan as manufacturing slows.

KEEPING SCORE: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.5 percent while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index tumbled 1.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.1 percent. The Kospi in South Korea was 0.2 percent lower. Australia’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.2 percent. Shares were higher in Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia but fell in Thailand.

On Wall Street Wednesday, a rally by retailers and technology and internet companies led major indexes higher. Companies like Facebook and General Motors posted strong earnings, boosting investor confidence amid rising interest rates. The S&P 500 index gained 1.1 percent to 2,711.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 1 percent to 25,115.76 and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2 percent to 7,305.90. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 0.3 percent to 1,511.41. Despite the push, U.S. stocks finished October with their worst monthly loss in seven years.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports due out today

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are two major government economic reports scheduled for release today.

The Labor Department releases third-quarter productivity data and the Commerce Department releases its report on construction spending for September.

Also today, Freddie Mac reports this week’s average mortgage rates and the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, releases its manufacturing index for October.

There are also some other important private sector reports, including corporate earnings reports.

Starbucks and Apple report quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Also, automakers release vehicle sales for October.

GOOGLE WALKOUT

Google employees to walk out to protest treatment of women

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of Google engineers and other workers are expected to walk off the job this morning to protest the internet company’s lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct.

The Google protest, billed “Walkout For Real Change,” is unfolding a week after a New York Times story detailed allegations of sexual misconduct about creator of its Android software, Andy Rubin. The report said Rubin received a $90 million severance package in 2014 even though Google concluded the sexual misconduct allegations again him were credible.

Rubin derided the Times story article as inaccurate and denied the allegations in a tweet.

SAVINGS RACE

Banks up the ante — offering higher rates for savers

UNDATED (AP) — Savers rejoice — you can finally earn a little more on the money you’ve been setting aside.

To draw in more customers, banks — especially online institutions — have been getting more competitive with the rates they are offering on savings, CDs and even checking accounts. That means a savvy consumer may earn far beyond the norm if they are willing to shop around.

Take the humble savings account: The average interest rate in the U.S. is 0.09 percent, according to the FDIC. And that is just an average — some banks offer rates as low as 0.01 percent while many others are at or above 2 percent.

To someone with $5,000 sitting in an account, that means the difference between earning 50 cents a year in interest versus $100.

EPA-DEADLY PAINT STRIPPER

Families take step toward suing EPA for toxic paint stripper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mothers of two men killed by a toxic paint stripper have taken a first step toward suing the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to take quick action to remove the product from the market.

EPA pledged in May to act quickly on a final rule on methylene chloride after then-Administrator Scott Pruitt met with families of men who died while using the solvent. The Obama administration had prosed banning most uses of it.

Pruitt’s EPA didn’t indicate what a final rule might look like.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the solvent poses “extreme hazards.”

The mothers joined environmental groups and worker- and public-health organizations Wednesday in serving notice of intent to sue EPA.

EPA spokeswoman Molly Block says the agency is still working on the regulation.

ROUNDUP WEEDKILLER-CANCER

Groundskeeper accepts reduced $78 million Monsanto verdict

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California groundskeeper says he will accept a judge’s reduced verdict of $78 million against Monsanto after a jury found the company’s weed killer caused his cancer.

DeWayne Johnson’s attorney informed the San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday.

Johnson could have demanded a new trial after Judge Suzanna Bolanos cut the jury’s original $289 million award.

Monsanto spokesman Daniel Childs did not immediately return a phone call. He previously said the company planned to appeal every adverse verdict. The company is facing 8,000 similar lawsuits across the country.

Johnson’s spokeswoman Robin McCall says his attorney disagrees with the judge’s settlement reduction, but will accept the lower amount in hopes of achieving “a final resolution within his lifetime.”

His doctor testified Johnson has less than three years to live.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY

Brexit looms large as Bank of England poised to hold rates

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold today, with investors likely to focus on what Governor Mark Carney says about the state of the Brexit negotiations.

After the decision on the bank’s main interest rate, which is currently at 0.75 percent, Carney will hold a news conference at which Britain’s exit from the European Union is likely to loom large.

During the summer, Carney said the prospect of a “no deal Brexit” had gotten “uncomfortably high.”

Carney hasn’t given his updated view since October’s summit of EU leaders failed to yield a breakthrough in the Brexit talks.

He and the British government have separately said that failure to agree on a deal will have an array of negative consequences for the British economy.

VENEZUELA-MONEY LAUNDERING

Ex-Venezuela official pleads guilty in boost to graft probe

MIAMI (AP) — The former finance chief of Venezuela’s state oil company pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in an alleged $1.2 billion embezzlement scheme, a major breakthrough for U.S. prosecutors targeting corruption by people close to President Nicolas Maduro, including his stepsons.

Appearing in a Miami federal court, Abraham Ortega promised to fully cooperate with prosecutors, making him the highest-ranking Venezuelan official ever to do so.

As part of his plea, Ortega admitted that in his position with PDVSA he accepted $5 million in bribes to give priority loan status to a French company and a Russian bank, which were both minority shareholders in joint ventures with the oil company.

He also said he accepted $12 million in bribes for his role in an embezzlement scheme that involved cooking up fake loans to PDVSA and repaying them at a preferential, government-set exchange rate, turning huge profits for alleged co-conspirators among the “boliburgues” elites that amassed fortunes under the Bolivarian revolution started by the late Hugo Chavez.

Ortega’s guilty plea came just two days after a former Swiss banker also involved in the conspiracy was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

NEW ZEALAND-TOURISM CAMPAIGN

New Zealand urges tourists to care for environment

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — With concerns rising about the impact of tourism on the environment, New Zealand on Thursday launched a new campaign to get visitors to dispose of their litter in bins and otherwise take care of their surroundings.

Tourists flying on national carrier Air New Zealand will see a 2-minute video showcasing some of the country’s stunning scenery and telling them that everybody traveling there has a responsibility to look after it.

The campaign centers on a new concept, the “Tiaki Promise.” Tiaki is an indigenous Maori word meaning to protect or care for. Tourism industry and government groups are promoting the campaign.

Tourism has boomed in recent years and now rivals the dairy industry as New Zealand’s largest source of foreign income. About 3.8 million tourists visited over the past year.

