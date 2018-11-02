FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia shares reap big gains following rebound on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares advanced Friday after a strong finish on Wall Street, helped by news of possible progress on resolving trade tensions between China and the U.S.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks continued their gradual rebound from a plunge that lasted almost the entire month of October, and many of the biggest gains Thursday came from stocks that struggled badly last month like chipmakers and other technology companies and smaller, domestically-focused companies. The S&P 500 index added 1.1 percent to 2,740.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also picked up 1.1 percent, to 25,380.74. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.8 percent to 7,434.06 and the Russell 2000 index jumped 2.2 percent, to 1,544.98.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the two countries were making some progress in trade negotiations. He didn’t give details, but there have been few signs of movement in the trade dispute in recent months, and investors are getting nervous about the prospect of huge tariff increases. Meanwhile, Chinese state media said Xi has promised tax cuts and other help to China’s entrepreneurs in a renewed effort to revive the cooling, state-dominated economy.

The dollar edged up against the yen and the euro.

Oil prices continued to weaken after the Department of Energy said U.S. crude stockpiles increased for the sixth straight week. Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped below $63.50 per barrel.

CHINA-IMPORT FAIR

China seeks to rebrand global image with import expo

BEIJING (AP) — Facing a blizzard of trade complaints, China is throwing an “open for business” import fair hosted by President Xi Jinping to rebrand itself as a welcoming market and positive global force.

More than 3,000 companies from 130 countries selling everything from Egyptian dates to factory machinery are attending the China International Import Expo, opening Monday in the commercial hub of Shanghai. Its VIP guest list includes prime ministers and other leaders from Russia, Pakistan and Vietnam.

The United States, fighting a tariff war with Beijing, has no plans to send a high-level envoy.

Xi’s government is emphasizing the promise of China’s growing consumer market to help defuse complaints Beijing abuses the global trading system by reneging on promises to open its industries.

The event also is part of efforts to develop a trading network centered on China and increase its influence in a Western-dominated global system.

President Donald Trump and his “American first” trade policies that threaten to raise import barriers to the world’s biggest consumer market loom in the background.

China has cut tariffs and announced other measures this year to boost imports, which rose 15.9 percent in 2017 to $1.8 trillion. But none address the U.S. complaints about its technology policy that prompted Trump to impose penalty tariffs of up to 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese imports. Beijing has responded with tariff hikes on $110 billion of American imports.

CHINA-ECONOMY

China’s Xi promises tax cuts, other help to entrepreneurs

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping has promised tax cuts and other help to China’s entrepreneurs in a renewed effort to revive growth in a cooling, state-dominated economy amid a mounting tariff battle with Washington.

Xi’s comments, reported Friday by state media, follow a decline in Chinese economic growth to a post-global crisis low of 6.5 percent over a year ago in the three months ending in September.

The fight with U.S. President Donald Trump has added to pressure on communist leaders to rev up economic activity that has weakened since Beijing clamped down on bank lending last year to rein in surging debt.

The comments appeared to be aimed at shoring up confidence among entrepreneurs who generate China’s new jobs and wealth amid complaints Beijing is dragging its feet on economic reforms and reining in the dominance of state industry.

The economic slowdown, coupled with Beijing’s dispute with Trump, has fed gloom among investors. China’s stock market has tumbled 30 percent since January.

ASIA-HUNGER

UN finds 486 million in Asia still hungry, progress stalled

BANGKOK (AP) —A United Nations report says that despite rapid economic growth, the Asia-Pacific region has nearly a half billion people who go hungry as progress stalls in improving food security and basic living conditions.

The report compiled by the Food and Agricultural Organization and three other U.N. agencies says that even in relatively well-to-do cities like Bangkok and the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, poor families cannot afford enough good food for their children, often with devastating long-term consequences for their health and future productivity.

In Bangkok, more than a third of children were not receiving an adequate diet as of 2017. In Pakistan only 4 percent of children were getting a “minimally acceptable diet.”

The FAO’s regional director-general says that to be able to meet a goal of reaching zero hunger in the region by 2030, 110,000 people need to be lifted out of hunger and malnutrition every single day.

VIETNAM-TRADE

Vietnam to ratify Pacific Rim trade pact

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong (WEN FUH CHONG) has submitted a Pacific Rim trade pact to the National Assembly for approval.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will take effect at the year’s end after Australia earlier this week become the sixth nation to ratify it.

President Donald Trump pulled out of the pact just days after taking office last year. The remaining 11-member trade pact accounts for more than 13 percent of the world’s GDP.

Addressing lawmakers, Trong says the pact reflects Vietnam’s strong commitments to reforms and comprehensive international integration. He also warned of challenges.

Vietnam is expected to be one of the members that would most benefit from it.

PALAU-SUNSCREEN BAN

Palau to ban sunscreen as it tries to save its coral reefs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — In an attempt to protect the coral reefs that divers so admire they have dubbed them the underwater Serengeti, the Pacific nation of Palau will soon ban many types of sunscreen.

President Tommy Remengesau Jr. last week signed legislation that bans “reef-toxic” sunscreen from 2020. Banned sunscreens will be confiscated from tourists who carry them into the country, and merchants selling the banned products will be fined up to $1,000.

Remengesau said in a statement that the penalties find the right balance between “educating tourists and scaring them away.”

The law defines reef-toxic sunscreen as containing any one of 10 chemicals, including oxybenzone, and states that other chemicals may also be banned.

The legislation also requires tour operators to start providing customers with reusable cups, straws and food containers.

Scientists have found that some chemicals in sunscreen can be toxic to coral reefs, which are a vital part of the ocean ecosystem as well as a popular draw for tourists. But some critics say there aren’t enough independent scientific studies on the issue while others worry that people will suffer from too much sun exposure if they stop using the products.

Some manufacturers, meanwhile, have already started selling “reef-friendly” sunscreen.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports scheduled for release today.

WASHINGTON (AP)— The Labor Department releases October employment data today.

Also, the Commerce Department releases international trade data for September and its report on factory orders for the same month.

On the corporate earnings side: Exxon Mobil reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Berkshire Hathaway reports earnings on Saturday.

MALAYSIA-FINANCIER CHARGED

Goldman Sachs cooperates in Malaysian fund probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Goldman Sachs says it is cooperating with the investigation into alleged misuse of money from a Malaysian investment fund created to promote economic development there.

Prosecutors say former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner pleaded guilty in the scandal.

Prosecutors say Goldman Sachs raised about $6.5 billion through bond offerings for the fund.

Prosecutors say fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, used money from the fund for bribes, real estate, art and jewelry and to help finance movies including “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

They also announced the arrest of another banker in Malaysia.

The charges are the first arising from a global scandal over the epic corruption scandal at the state investment fund known as 1MDB.

CELLPHONE RADIATION-CANCER

Cross talk: Federal agencies clash on cellphone cancer risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. government agencies are giving conflicting interpretations of a safety study on cellphone radiation: One says it causes cancer in rats. The other says there’s no reason for people to worry.

The National Toxicology Program dialed up its concerns Thursday about a link to heart and brain cancer from a study of male rats that was made public last winter.

The Food and Drug Administration, which oversees cellphone safety, disagreed with the upgraded warning. The FDA also said the findings should not be applied to human cellphone use.

Cancer experts say rates of brain tumors in humans haven’t increased in 40 years.

USDA-OFFICE RELOCATION

Watchdog reviewing plan to shift control of key USDA office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Agriculture’s plans to restructure its top independent research office will be reviewed by the agency’s internal watchdog.

Some lawmakers and staff are worried the plan to move the Economic Research Service out of the District of Columbia and change its leadership structure could leave research on contentious issues like climate change vulnerable to political pressures. They also question plans to move the National Institute of Food and Agriculture as well.

USDA says the relocation would place the two offices closer to those using their services, cut down on unnecessary costs and help with recruiting efforts, which the agency claims have been sluggish.

Two Democratic House members announced Thursday that the agency’s inspector general will review the proposed changes.

RESTAURANT OWNER-WORKERS HARASSED

Restaurant owner gets jail for sexually harassing workers

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — The owner of an upstate New York restaurant who sexually harassed employees has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports 65-year-old Jonathan LaRock, of Moreau, was sentenced Wednesday to six months followed by six years’ probation.

LaRock pleaded guilty recently to 26 counts of forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment.

LaRock is the owner of what’s believed to be the nation’s last Howard Johnson restaurant.

