FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares slide on worries over US-China relations

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets tumbled Monday as traders feared that President Donald Trump only reported progress in trade talks with China to score political points as the U.S. midterm elections draw near.

On Wall Street, technology stocks slumped on Friday as Apple reported poor earnings and said it would stop disclosing quarterly iPhone sales. The company’s stocks gave up 6.6 percent to $207.48. But high-growth stocks rose after the U.S. and China said they had made some progress in trade talks. The S&P 500 index dropped 0.6 percent to 2,723.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4 percent to 25,380.74. The Nasdaq composite, which has a high concentration of technology companies, slipped 1 percent to 7,356.99. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 0.2 percent to 1,547.98.

Advertisement

Global markets rose Friday after President Donald Trump said that he talked to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about trade. Trump added that the discussions were “moving along nicely” ahead of a planned meeting at the Group of 20 summit later this month. Larry Kudlow, a top White House economic adviser, later said “there may be a little thaw going on here.” The two countries have already imposed tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s exports and there are hints of more to come if relations do not improve.

Oil prices fell as the U.S. defended waivers given to eight unidentified nations, which will be able to continue importing Iranian oil after the re-imposition of sanctions. Benchmark U.S. crude fell to just above $62.50 per barrel.

The dollar eased against the yen and was flat against the euro.

ELECTION 2018-VOTERS WEIGH ECONOMY

For some, a vibrant US economy complicates voting decision

EXTON, Pennsylvania (AP) — For many voters in America’s affluent suburbs, a flourishing economy is forcing a thorny dilemma for the midterm elections tomorrow.

Do they vote Democratic, in part to protest President Donald Trump for behavior some see as divisive and unpresidential? Or do they back Republicans in hopes that the economy will continue thriving under the majority party?

A healthy economy has at least complicated their decision and blurred the outcome of the midterm elections. On Friday, the government reported that employers added a robust 250,000 jobs in October. And the unemployment rate stayed at a five-decade low of 3.7 percent.

At stake is control of the House and Senate, both now led by Republican majorities. Steady economic growth and a vigorous job market haven’t been the clincher in prosperous areas that were once seemingly safe Republican turf. Partly as a result, many analysts say Democrats stand a good chance of regaining control of the House even while Republicans maintain the Senate.

The ambivalence of many voters is evident in the Philadelphia suburbs of Bucks and Chester counties.

Interviews with about a dozen people elicited a range of sentiments about whether and how the economy might affect their votes. For some, all that matters is the energized pace of job growth, which began under President Barack Obama and has continued under Trump.

Others, some of them lifelong Republicans, are finding their loyalties tested by a president who embraces tariffs, disparages refugees and attacks political opponents. With Pennsylvania also holding votes for governor and a Senate seat, many said they were willing to split their votes between the parties.

SOCIAL MEDIA-ELECTION BATTLE

Social media’s misinformation battle: No winners, so far

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook and other social platforms have been fighting online misinformation and hate speech for two years. With the U.S. midterm elections tomorrow, there are signs that they’re making some headway, although they’re still a very long way from winning the war.

That’s because the effort risks running into political headwinds that Facebook, Twitter and Google find bad for business. Some even argue that the social networks are easy to flood with disinformation by design — an unintended consequence of their eagerness to cater to advertisers by categorizing the interests of their users.

Caught embarrassingly off-guard after they were played by Russian agents meddling with the 2016 U.S. elections, the technology giants have thrown millions of dollars, tens of thousands of people and what they say are their best technical efforts into fighting fake news, propaganda and hate that has proliferated on their digital platforms.

Facebook, in particular, has pulled a major reversal since late 2016, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg infamously dismissed the idea that fake news on his service could have swayed the election as “pretty crazy.”

Still, fake news remains huge and may be spreading to new audiences. A team led by Philip Howard, the lead researcher on Oxford’s Computational Propaganda effort, looked at stories shared on Twitter during the last 10 days of September 2018 and found that what it called “junk news” accounted for a full quarter of all links shared during that time — greater than the number of professional news stories shared during that time.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports due out early this week

WASHINGTON (AP) —The Institute for Supply Management releases its October service sector index today.

Tomorrow, the Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for September.

GAS PRICES

Average US price of gas drops 8 cents per gallon to $2.85

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.85.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that falling crude oil prices are the main reason for the decrease at the pump.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.82 a gallon in Honolulu, Hawaii. The lowest average is $2.39 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel fell a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.31.

BOX OFFICE

With $50 million debut, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is no poor boy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” shrugged off production troubles and mediocre reviews to debut with an estimated $50 million in weekend ticket sales, well above expectations.

The 20th Century Fox release starring Rami Malek as the Queen frontman has been pegged for closer to $35-40 million in its opening weekend. But audiences were compelled to theaters by the allure of Malek’s widely praised performance and by Queen’s foot-stomping anthems.

Opening in a distant second place was Disney’s lavish, big-budget “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”

Despite a budget of $125 million, the film debuted with just $20 million. Disney’s disappointment could be mitigated by the fact that it will soon own the studio that bested it, Fox.

The Tiffany Haddish comedy “Nobody’s Fool” opened in third with $14 million.

NEW NAFTA-FACTORY JOBS

NAFTA 2.0 could draw some jobs back to US, but at what cost?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insists his new North American trade deal will deliver a victory for U.S. factory workers by returning many high-paying jobs to the United States.

Maybe. But a review of the agreement suggests that it could also mean higher prices for consumers and more inefficiencies for businesses. And the biggest winners might end up being robots and the companies that make them.

As Americans vote in the midterm elections, Trump is heralding the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as a triumph for his antagonistic trade policy — an approach that he says will usher in “a new dawn for the American auto industry and the American auto worker.”

The pact, unveiled Sept. 30, does appear to meet some of Trump’s goals. It could shift more factory production to the United States.

AMAZON-NEW HQ

Amazon in ‘advanced talks’ to build new HQ near DC – reports

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post is reporting that Seattle-based Amazon is in “advanced talks” to open its second headquarters, this one in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Amazon is apparently seriously considering an area known as Crystal City. It’s a large residential and office complex in Arlington, Virginia, just south of Washington, the Post reported Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Crystal City is served by Washington’s Metro subway system.

Amazon announced last year that the retail giant was looking to open a second headquarters somewhere in the U.S., bringing with it as many as 50,000 new jobs. Several state and local governments threw their hats in the ring, offering Amazon millions in tax incentives if they opened their new headquarters in their city.

STEVE BALLMER-DETROIT

Former Microsoft CEO, wife give $16M to Detroit nonprofits

DETROIT (AP) — Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, have announced they are giving $16 million to be shared among 18 nonprofits in the Detroit area.

The Ballmers announced the grants this past week through the Ballmer Group, which focuses on helping children and families escape poverty. Recipients include City Year Detroit, Detroit Children’s Fund, Planned Parenthood of Michigan, United Way of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan League for Public Policy and Detroit Employment Solutions Corp.

Steve Ballmer, who grew up in the area, told The Detroit News on Friday the goal is to help “a higher percentage of kids move up the economic totem pole.”

Connie Ballmer says they don’t plan to publicize future giving. She adds that it’s “too bad” that “you can’t give money away without getting attention.”

CHINA-IMPORT FAIR

China’s Xi promises market opening as import fair begins

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping has promised to open China’s market wider as he opened a trade fair meant to promote the country’s image as an importer, but he offered no response to U.S. and European complaints about technology policy and curbs on foreign business.

Xi spoke Monday at the China International Import Expo, which is being attended by 3,600 companies and foreign leaders including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of Russia.

In a speech to a VIP audience, Xi said further opening to imports is a “sincere commitment” by Beijing. But he made no mention of complaints that China’s plans for state-led development of technology industries and curbs on access to its domestic industries violate its free-trade obligations.

BREXIT

UK says reports of imminent Brexit deal are ‘speculation’

LONDON (AP) —Prime Minister Theresa May’s office on Sunday dismissed as speculation reports that Britain and the European Union were close to striking a divorce deal after reaching a compromise on the intractable issue of the Irish border.

Downing Street said “negotiations are ongoing” and that a Sunday Times report claiming a proposed agreement had been reached on future customs arrangements at the Ireland-Northern Ireland border was “speculation.”

However, U.K. and EU officials have said in recent days that a deal is getting closer and could be sealed this month.

More than 70 British business leaders signed a letter published Sunday urging a second vote, arguing that the conditions proposed by the government for associating with the EU after Brexit are “not nearly as good as the current deal we have inside the EU.”

Signatories included James Daunt, chief executive of the Waterstones book store chain, former Sainsbury’s supermarket CEO Justin King and Martha Lane-Fox, founder of Lastminute.com.

EARNS-BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Buffett’s firm quadruples 3Q profit on investment gains

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company more than quadrupled its third-quarter profits because of a huge paper gain in the value of its investments, although its insurance and railroad businesses also improved.

Notably, Buffett’s company bought back nearly $1 billion in stock during the quarter — the first time that’s happened in years — a possible sign that the world’s most famous investor has been unable to find attractive investments to purchase.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said Saturday that it earned $18.54 billion, or $7.52 per Class B share. That’s up from last year’s $2.47 billion, or $1.65 per B share, when insurance losses from several hurricanes hurt results.

Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely.

By that measure, Berkshire reported operating earnings of $6.88 billion, or about $2.79 per Class B share. That’s up from $3.44 billion, or about $1.40 per B share.

The Omaha-based company’s revenue grew to $63.45 billion in the quarter, which was up from $59.5 billion last year. Berkshire Hathaway officials do not typically comment on the company’s quarterly earnings.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.