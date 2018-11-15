Uruguay’s Senate Oks law for entry of US planes, personnel

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay’s Senate approved a law Thursday allowing U.S. aircraft, military personnel and civilians into the South American country to help provide security for a Group of 20 summit of world leaders in neighboring Argentina.

The measure was passed by a large majority in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday and a slightly different version of the law was approved earlier by the Senate. An amended version of the law was sent back to the Senate and approved unanimously Thursday.

It authorizes the entry into Uruguay of three U.S. fuel cargo aircraft, two transport aircraft and three AWACS planes as well as 400 U.S. military personnel and civilians.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be among the international leaders who attend the Nov. 30-Dec.1 meeting in Buenos Aires.

