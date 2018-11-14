Listen Live Sports

US believes missing American journalist is alive in Syria

November 14, 2018 5:11 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior State Department official says American journalist Austin Tice is believed to be still alive more than six years after he was abducted while covering the war in Syria.

U.S. envoy to Syria James Jeffrey told reporters Wednesday that Tice is being held hostage there. He didn’t say why officials believe this or who might be holding him.

Tice is a Houston native who disappeared shortly after his 31st birthday in August 2012. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded as he was led away by armed men. He has not been heard from since.

Authorities have offered $1 million for information leading to his return.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O’Brien said Tuesday that the Trump administration is working to bring him home.

