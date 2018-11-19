Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US blacklists South African for business ties to North Korea

November 19, 2018 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities have accused a Russian-born citizen of South Africa of taking part in a scheme to help North Korea evade sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons program.

The Treasury Department says Vladlen Amtchentev worked with Singapore-based front companies to launder millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system on behalf of sanctioned North Korean banks.

Amtchentev was placed on an international financial blacklist Monday by the Treasury Department. The action freezes any U.S. assets Amtchentev may have and bars any U.S. organizations from conducting financial transactions with him.

The U.S. filed criminal charges against the front companies in August 2017.

Advertisement

Washington’s intensification of sanctions against North Korea has become a sticking point in negotiations on ending its nuclear program that have appeared to stall in recent months.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team