Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US court to hear arguments in ex-Lithuanian judge’s case

November 27, 2018 9:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — An appeals court will hear oral arguments in the case of a former Lithuanian judge and lawmaker jailed in Chicago and fighting extradition to her homeland .

Neringa Venckiene’s (vehn-KEE’-ehn-nayz) lawyers will ask the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to delay her extradition on Tuesday until her U.S. asylum application is processed. Government attorneys will argue there are no legal grounds to delay it.

The 47-year-old faces charges that include reporting a false crime linked to her claims a ring of influential pedophiles exists in Lithuania. She says she’ll be killed by those she’s angered with those accusations if sent to Lithuania.

The State Department approved her extradition in April. U.S. authorities could extradite her immediately but signaled they won’t until a 7th Circuit ruling, which will likely take several weeks.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House