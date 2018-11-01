Listen Live Sports

US Interior Department sets July 1 goal for reorganization

November 1, 2018 5:59 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department says it wants to have its newly reorganized regions up and running by July 1.

The department announced the date Thursday.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s plan calls for realigning the department in 12 unified regions and relocating many decision-makers from Washington to field offices.

The new boundaries are based on rivers and ecosystems rather than state borders. Department officials say that will lead to better management.

Zinke has said moving decision-makers into field offices will get them closer to the areas they manage. No date has been announced for moving any personnel.

Critics say the reorganization will make it harder for state officials to communicate with department officials.

The department has about 70,000 employees who manage 780,000 square miles (2 million square kilometers) of public land, mostly in the West.

